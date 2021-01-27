Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness It is one of the most anticipated films by Marvel fans, since it is the film that would open the multiverse. However, it would not be the only production that shows different realities in the UCM.

This was confirmed by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, in an interview conducted by Rotten Tomatoes TV, where he said that the multiverse will be shown before and after Doctor Strange 2.

The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, so that’s our biggest clue that that movie will encompass the multiverse and the insanity in it, very directly. As we always like to do, connections before and after that , which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it was Doctor Strange who took it in the most direct way, “said the executive.

The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is scheduled to premiere in March 2022. Production will follow Spider-Man 3, which will debut in December 2021 and show the expected spiderverse. Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will be directed by Sam Raimi, who was in charge of bringing the Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire, to the cinema.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness – official synopsis

After the events of Avengers: endgame, Doctor strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes the protagonist to unleash an indescribable evil.