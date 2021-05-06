There is no doubt that WandaVision was a hit with Disney Plus subscribers and the general public. However, thousands of people awaited the appearance of Dr. Strange in the final episode, something that never happened to the disappointment of MCU fans.

After more than a month from the end of the show, starring Elizabeth olsen, Rolling Stone magazine interviewed Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, to discuss the appearance of the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The executive confirmed that Dr. Strange was going to be part of the series, and that even Cumberbatch signed up to appear in the latest chapter of Wandavision , but that was discarded because they did not want to take the role of the Scarlet Witch.

“Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would have been great to see Doctor Strange.’ But that would have robbed Wanda of her presence. We didn’t want the end of the show to become a commodity to move onto the next movie. Here’s the white guy: ‘Let me show you how power works,’ ”Feige commented.

In addition, he revealed that he did not want Strange’s appearance to feel like the preamble to Dr. Strange 2. “We didn’t want the ending to feel just like the introduction of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” he explained.

For this reason, the team behind WandaVision decided to rewrite that part of the plot. However, we can see both characters in Doctor Strange 2 in the multiverse of madness, a film that will continue the story of WandaVision and that could be the preamble to the long-awaited Spiderverse.