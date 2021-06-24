Kein Durant and Jrue Holiday, in the last game between Brooklyn and Milwaukee. ELSA / AFP

Kevin Durant will be the leader of the United States team that will compete in the Tokyo Olympics. The 32-year-old Nets star will aspire to his third Olympic gold medal after those he won in 2012 and 2016. Durant also won the 2010 World Cup with the United States, where he was named the MVP of the championship. This season he has led the Nets, eliminated by Milwaukee in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference. He will also be back on the Draymond Green team, which won the gold medal at Rio 2016. The latest casualties added to those of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving have been those of Stephen Curry and James Harden. The US team disappointed in their last competition, the 2019 World Cup, in which they finished in seventh place after losing to France and Serbia.

The American team will have several all star like Damien Lillard, Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum. Kevin Love, who won the gold medal at London 2012, returns to the group, which will be led by Gregg Popovich. Three players called up by the coach continue to contest the Conference finals, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday with Milwaukee and Devin Booker with Phoenix.

The 12 players that make up the list of the American team are: Adebayo (Miami), Beal (Washington), Booker (Phoenix), Durant (Brooklyn), Grant (Detroit), Draymond Green (Golden State), Holiday (Milwaukee), LaVine (Chicago), Lillard (Portland), Love (Cleveland), Middleton (Milwaukee) and Tatum (Boston).

Atlanta takes advantage of Milwaukee

Trae Young propelled the Atlanta Hawks to the first win over the Milwaukee Bucks (113-116) in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The 22-year-old guard dominated the pace of the game and led his team’s attack. He added 48 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds. The Bucks defense did not stop the constant offensive actions of Young, who accumulated 34 shots from the field and 12 free throws. The game was very close and the Bucks were on the verge of forcing the extension, but Khris Middleton missed the triple on the final horn. The differences were minimal. Giannis Antetokounmpo reduced the Hawks’ lead by one point with five seconds to go, (113-114) and a second later Young scored two free throws and established the 113-116 that ended up being definitive.

The Hawks have six victories and only losses in the games they have played away from home in the playoffs. “Since I was in high school, I always loved playing away from home,” Young said. “I loved playing against an opponent and against a large crowd. That unites more the team you play for ”. Along with him stood out John Collins, with 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Capela, with 12 points and 19 rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic started but has a knee injury and only pitched six times and scored four points.

The Bucks concentrated their offensive potential on two players, Antetokounmpo, with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists, and Jrue Holiday, with 33 points and 10 assists. Middleton was below his usual averages. He closed with 15 points after missing the nine triples he threw. He was one of the main responsible for the weak final balance of his team from the maximum with only 8 hits in the 36 triples he tried (22%). The Hawks weren’t much better on the outside pitch, either, at 8 of 32 (25%).

The Hawks haven’t won an away game in a conference final in more than 50 years. They reached the East finals in 2015, but were swept by LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers. The last time the Hawks reached the final was in 1961, three years after they won their only title, when the franchise was still based in St. Louis.

