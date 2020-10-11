What happened in 2016 keep chasing Kevin Durant. It’s the most controversial move of his career, far greater than leaving the Warriors seriously injured to join the Nets last year. On that occasion he was leaving the Thunder, the team in which he was until that moment (counting on Oklahoma City’s history of Seattle), to go to a Warriors whom he had pushed to the limit that season with his previous team. Comparable to other outlets of the same style, it was abandon the team that had been built to fight for the Ring to settle in one that had already won one and lost another that had tied.

The signing by the Warriors, because it happened the way it happened, will always haunt him. With those of California he finally managed to take the NBA to your house, in your case twice (2017 and 2018) to end a four-year stage in an abrupt way: with a broken Achilles tendon.

Fans keep spinning it around and the player doesn’t shy away from questions on the matter. In a podcast wanted to answer that of whether to go to the Golden State Warriors when he was about to beat them with the Thunder It was an easier way than another to win the Ring.

“It wasn’t. And what does that mean? I’ve never understood the meaning of that. I train every day and I’m always at 100% speed, I don’t know if that’s easy”, Explain. “I also played at a high level in the important moments, especially in the Finals. I could understand it if I had not played well, but I did it in the best possible way both times for that team. I felt that I got up every day and I was winning my way to the championship, so I think I deserve it. “, Add.

Interestingly, their averages in the playoffs 2017 and 2018 are worse (28.5 Y 29.1 points, respectively) than in 2019 (32.3), when he had two injuries that somewhat undermined his contribution.