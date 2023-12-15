Kevin Doets pushed reigning world champion Michael Smith to the limit on Friday evening in the second round of the World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old Dutchman was very close to a stunt, but Smith eventually won 3-2 and screamed with joy. The relief felt by the world champion was telling, although that did not help Doets at all. “Phew, I threw the game of my life.”
