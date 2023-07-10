Almost three months after the accident on the Brenner motorway, Kevin Kuka died. The promising Virtus Bolzano midfielder, who would have turned 22 on August 31st, had been hospitalized since April 20th, following a rear-end collision with a truck stopped due to work in progress at Avio, in the province of Trento. Kevin, thrown out of the Golf on which he was traveling with some friends, had suffered serious injuries. And, after weeks in which he fought to hold on to life, he died yesterday in the intensive care unit of the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento.

reactions

His teammates and fans, who had waited for his return wearing “Come on Kevin” shirts, are united in grief together with the family of the 21-year-old of Albanian origin. “Wherever you are, thank you for what you have given us”, the condolences of Virtus Bolzano, a Serie D team. Numerous messages have appeared on social networks, including the touching thought of a loved one, Gianni: “It seems impossible not to see you walk past the bar before training and always greet me with a smile, I will miss not seeing you in your usual place on Sunday at the team lunch, I will miss not seeing you having a beer with your mates after the game”.