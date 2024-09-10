Belgium have recently found themselves in a dead end. Despite beating Israel 3-1, the Red Devils lost 2-0 to France on Monday. Frustrated, Kevin De Bruyne has shown his displeasure on several occasions, with sullen gestures. A situation that exasperates the Belgian captain.
Too many times? After the European Championship, we were wondering if Kevin De Bruyne was going to leave the national team. The question was quickly answered, as the player explained that he wanted to continue straight after the competition. But this international window could be De Bruyne’s last with Belgium.
Tedesco’s men dominated for the first 20 minutes against a France side that was not convincing but was within reach before losing its way. Will this be yet another humiliation for the man with 106 caps?
The Manchester City player was equally realistic after the match during his half-time talk with his team: “I can’t say that it went badly, I already mentioned that to the team at half-time. I can’t repeat it in the media, but we have to improve in every sense. If the level we want to reach is the best, but we are no longer good enough to reach it, then you have to give everything. If you don’t even do that, it’s over.”
“I can accept that we are not as good as we were in 2018. I was the first to see that. Other things are unacceptable. I’m not going to say what they are,” added the City midfielder.
Although this statement went around the world, it was not the only one of the night. In a conversation with Belgian coach Franky Vercauteren, the former Bundesliga player seemed to say “Ik Stop” (I’ll stop in Flemish), according to RMC Sport.
Was this Kevin De Bruyne’s last game for Belgium?
