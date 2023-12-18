While the Manchester City player Kevin de Bruyne is in Saudi Arabia, where Pep Guardiola's team is playing the Club World Cup, thieves entered his house in Belgium and dismantled it.

According to what was learned, the thieves stole many objects from the home, including jewelry, although it is not known what they took or the value of everything they took.

Police received a report that in the back of the house there was a ladder that the burglars had used to enter through the first floor. It all happened around nine at night.

The footballer's property is located near the Belgian town of Heusden-Zolder. It is a home completed in 2019 on a 70-hectare plot of land acquired by the footballer in 2015 and equipped with different amenities such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi and basketball court.

It is a house that is not the usual one for the footballer, since his residence is in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in England.

De Bruyne is in Saudi Arabia to participate in the final phase of the Fifa Club World Cup. Manchester City will face the Japanese team Urawa Reds in the semi-final this Tuesday.

SPORTS

