You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Kevn De Bruyne.
Kevn De Bruyne.
The player was the victim of assailants in one of his residences.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
While the Manchester City player Kevin de Bruyne is in Saudi Arabia, where Pep Guardiola's team is playing the Club World Cup, thieves entered his house in Belgium and dismantled it.
According to what was learned, the thieves stole many objects from the home, including jewelry, although it is not known what they took or the value of everything they took.
Police received a report that in the back of the house there was a ladder that the burglars had used to enter through the first floor. It all happened around nine at night.
The footballer's property is located near the Belgian town of Heusden-Zolder. It is a home completed in 2019 on a 70-hectare plot of land acquired by the footballer in 2015 and equipped with different amenities such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi and basketball court.
It is a house that is not the usual one for the footballer, since his residence is in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in England.
De Bruyne is in Saudi Arabia to participate in the final phase of the Fifa Club World Cup. Manchester City will face the Japanese team Urawa Reds in the semi-final this Tuesday.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Kevin #Bruyne39s #drama #thieves #robbed #house
Leave a Reply