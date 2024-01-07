The wait came to an end for Manchester City fans when, in an exciting return, Kevin De Bruyne returned to the pitch after an extended 150-day absence. In the first round of the FA CUP against Huddersfield Town, City were already heading towards a resounding victory, but the big surprise came in the 57th minute. Pep Guardiola made the decision to reinstate the Belgian midfielder, replacing the Argentine Julián Álvarez, who had masterfully played his role during De Bruyne's convalescence.
The injury that kept De Bruyne away from the pitch dates back to the 23rd minute of the first day of the Premier League, in City's 0-3 victory over Burnley. A hamstring muscle injury relegated him to the bench for exactly 150 days, depriving him of participating in 28 matches spread over 5 different competitions. This period of absence not only challenged his physical stamina, but also tested the depth of Manchester City's squad.
With the triumphant entry of De Bruyne onto the field, Manchester City recovers one of the best midfielders in the world. His technical skill, vision of the game and ability to dictate the pace of the match have been instrumental in the team's success in recent years. This return not only strengthens City, but also injects a dose of optimism and confidence in the fight for multiple trophies. De Bruyne's presence is a valuable asset in Guardiola's ambitious game, and his return represents an injection of hope for Manchester City fans.
