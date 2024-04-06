Kevin De Bruyne arrives at the Bernabéu with 100 goals for City
Manchester City beat Crystal Palace today by a comfortable 2-4 in a Premier League match. The English team dominated the match from start to finish and took the three points thanks to goals from Haaland, Lewis and a double from Kevin De Bruyne, who was the great figure of the match.
With this double, De Bruyne has reached 100 goals for Manchester City. The Belgian player arrived at the club in 2015 from Wolfsburg and has become one of the best midfielders in the world. His achievements with City include five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, one Champions League and five League Cups.
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
372
|
100
|
167
De Bruyne is a very complete player. He has great vision of the game, precise passing and a powerful shot. He is a key player for Manchester City and will be one of the great threats for Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals that will be played next Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The Belgian player has been instrumental in Manchester City's success in recent years. He has been voted Premier League MVP on two occasions and has been included in FIFA's ideal eleven on three occasions. De Bruyne is one of the best players in the world and will undoubtedly be one of the stars of Tuesday's match at the Bernabéu.
Real Madrid will have to be very attentive to De Bruyne if they want to avoid a defeat in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The Belgian player is in great form and is capable of unbalancing any match. The white team will have to do a great defensive job to stop De Bruyne and the rest of Manchester City.
