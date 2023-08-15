He has now undergone several examinations in England and it is now up to Manchester City’s medical staff to decide whether he will have surgery. That said City coach Guardiola prior to the game for the European Super Cup against Sevilla, tomorrow in Greece. “It’s a serious injury. He will be out of circulation for months,” said Guardiola. “We will now see if he has an operation, but we will lose him for a while anyway.”
De Bruyne was injured in June during the final of the Champions League against Internazionale (1-0 win). In preparation for the new season, he did not play during matches. De Bruyne made his comeback more than a week ago as a substitute in the English Supercup against Arsenal. The midfielder started in the base against Burnley, but things went wrong halfway through the first half.
Watch the Burnley – Manchester City recap
#Kevin #Bruyne #months #hamstring #injury #surgery #required
Leave a Reply