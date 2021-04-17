Kevin de Bruyne’s new contract negotiations with Manchester City have been making headlines around the world for several days for reasons other than common. Neither the negotiations are castled, nor do the demands vary, nor do we talk about the commissions of your agent … Kevin de Bruyne has taken the reins of his career even more firmly and is determined to revolutionize renovations.

The first headline that appeared was that he renewed without an agent in between and by himself. A truth, which according to the specialist in football and business Joe Pompliano, is half. ANDhe Belgian brought his team of advisers to the ‘telematics’ table: his father, his lawyer and also two members of his agency, RocNation, with a presence among the most prominent Belgian footballers.

The difference compared to the rest of the footballers is that he had his advisers, but they did not direct the negotiation. Everything, in the first and last instance, depended on Kevin. The City and the footballer had signed two more years of contract and sat down at a crucial moment, before entering the last, to see if they wanted to continue with their commitment. The club wanted and so did Kevin, but not at any price.

Drongen’s was aware that their impact on the team and their level had increased since the last time they sat down to discuss, but, What if the club didn’t have the same opinion? It seemed difficult, but Kevin wanted to show that the sensations were accompanied by facts.

Being an attacker, but not a pure forward, he could not put any Golden Boots on the table so he defended his talent with mathematics. As reported by Pompiliano, Kevin De Bruyne hired the company Analytics FC, which is dedicated to the analysis of soccer players and teams through the use of Big Data to develop profiles and predictive models.

Kevin De Bruyne’s advanced stats.

BeSoccer

This company measured his contribution to the City by evaluating hundreds of data and produced a report that measured his level of play and also how he fit into the team’s game and if it improved with him. In this report he was also ‘ranked’ in the eleven of other clubs and no ‘ecosystem’ offered a better alternative to the player. That is, the numbers forced them to understand each other if both wanted to continue on the path of success.

Thus, negotiating without an intermediary to use, with data and the advice that he believed he needed, Kevin De Bruyne made his decisions and landed a new contract until 2025 with a 30% salary increase to become the highest paid in the Premier League. According to the details offered by the English press, the player has increased his fixed emoluments to 445,000 euros per week and has eliminated more bonuses for objectives with variable amounts. A revolution in football born of mathematics, algorithms and advanced statistics. Kevin de Bruyne gave ‘Moneyball’ one more spin.

Kimmich and Sterling join the revolution

The issue is being followed closely by all the media and also, by the players, who are taking De Bruyne’s example. Another who will sit before Txiki Begiristain, City sports director, without an agent as an intermediary will be Raheem Sterling as reported Daily Mail. The English winger has his own agency and will sit with his mother acting as an intermediary for legal purposes (the FA obliges) with the City in addition to the legal advice of his lawyers.

This same example will apply in Munich, Joshua Kimmich. According to Bild, the German player broke his contract with his representation agency and will go with the advice he wants but ‘only’ to the next meeting in which he has to discuss his future with Bayern.

He has a contract until 2023 but according to the German newspaper Bayern is already interested in an extension. Kimmich too. In addition, he is convinced to undertake this adventure alone. “I have decided that I want to defend my points of view myself and be up to the task. I am convinced that I can represent my interests better than others,” he said.

De Bruyne opted to carry these profiles with well-studied numbers to demonstrate his influence and seek the salary increase. Whether Sterling or Kimmich will sign up for the ‘Moneyball’ method remains to be seen.