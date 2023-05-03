AKevin Costner’s second marriage is also over. As the Hollywood star confirmed on Tuesday, his wife Christine Baumgartner has filed for divorce. According to Costner’s attorney, Laura Wasser, unspecified “circumstances beyond his control” helped Baumgartner advance the legal dissolution of the relationship.

The Oscar winner (“Dances With Wolves”) walked down the aisle with the Californian in the summer of 2004, ten years after the divorce from his first wife Cindy Silva. Before that, the couple temporarily separated as Costner didn’t want to expand the family any further. The 68-year-old actor and director already had three children from his marriage to Silva, and another son from his liaison with starlet Bridget Rooney.

Baumgartner, 49, gave birth to sons Cayden and Hayes and daughter Grace after the wedding. In recent years, the family has lived on a property on the Pacific Ocean near Los Angeles. Since Costner and Baumgartner signed a pre-nuptial agreement before the wedding, there will probably be no dispute over the “Yellowstone” actor’s fortune, which is estimated at around $ 250 million.