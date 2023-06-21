For nearly two decades, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have had a strong and stable marriage in Hollywood. But it only took two months for, after their divorce announcement, everything to blow up and that discretion becomes dirty laundry that is washed in public, with the corresponding connivance and interest from each party. The last chapter has arrived this Wednesday, June 21, when not only the financial requests of the bag designer towards her ex-husband, but also the family fortune of recent years, have been made public.

According to court documents obtained and published by the magazine PeopleBaumgartner requires the protagonist of The bodyguard and the most recent and acclaimed series yellowstone the amount of 248,000 dollars a month for the support of the three children they have in common: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. The 49-year-old designer affirms that these more than 226,000 euros a month they are “less than is necessary to maintain the lifestyle to which the children are accustomed.” In fact, she also asks the 68-year-old actor to bear 100% of the costs of school fees, extracurricular and sports activities, and health insurance for the three boys. She does not ask for a pension for herself, although it is known that they both signed a prenuptial agreement that stipulated that he should pay her around a million euros if, as has happened, her divorce came. And Costner has already paid that amount.

The point is that, when the court documents talk about the money of the stars, the American media manage to pull their strings and come up with the figures that show the stratospheric lives of the famous. In addition to this request for almost 250,000 dollars a month – that is, three million dollars a year for the maintenance of three adolescents, at a million per head -, the court papers indicate that Costner entered the amount of 19,517,064 dollars in 2022, that is, more than 17.8 million euros at the current exchange rate. And she saved, but she also spent: more than 6.6 million dollars (just over six million euros). After expenses, taxes and others, the family’s net income was 7.6 million dollars, close to seven million euros.

The expenses are those associated with a million-dollar heritage and a life according to it: several properties spread across the United States whose maintenance cost exceeds two million dollars (among them, a large house in the city of Carpinteria, on the California coast between Malibu and Santa Barbara, four hectares), as well as frequent trips to Aspen (Colorado) to ski and visit his 24-hectare ranch, but also to beaches in the Caribbean and Hawaii, and many guests, which requires parties, decor, catering and chefs.

Kevin Costner and his then recent wife, Christine Baumgartner, at the opening of a store in Madrid in 2005. FERNANDO VAZQUEZ (FERNANDO VAZQUEZ/CORDONPRESS)

It was on May 1 when it became known that she had filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”, but in this short period of time various documents have already come to light with which both parties try to stay above each other. other. Just a week ago the news broke that Baumgartner was breaking part of that prenuptial agreement by not leaving the marital home in 30 days, as stipulated in that contract. According to his legal team, led by the powerful American lawyer Laura Wasser, the so-called “queen of divorces”, his ex-wife has stayed in the house as a measure of pressure for her financial interests. In addition, Baumgartner has also been known to spend about $87,000 on the actor’s credit card “without warning,” according to court documents, and bypassing the prenuptial agreement. In those same documents presented in court, the actor complains of the “irreparable damage” that he may suffer if his financial data comes to light after so many leaks, in addition to the “unsought and shameful attention of the world press” for the case. .

According to those same court documents leaked a few days ago, Costner agreed to pay $38,000 (almost 35,000 euros) per month for each child, in addition to “one hundred percent of certain related expenses, such as school fees, books, fees, uniforms, and school trips.” , sports activities, camps and other agreed extracurricular activities”, affirms People. He was also going to be responsible for his health insurance and his non-reimbursable medical expenses (in the US healthcare is private and, despite the fact that those who have private health insurance have a series of expenses paid by it, there are others who are not covered). In addition, Costner would pay Baumgartner a house for a maximum monthly cost of $30,000, about 27,000 euros, plus another 10,000 for the move, for which he could have his usual staff as help. In other words, all that total amount would mean less than half of what Baumgartner now requires by demanding $250,000 per month.

The separation can be expensive for the actor, although he is not new to these matters. In 1978, he married Cindy Silva, with whom he had three children and from whom he separated in 1994. Then the divorce became one of the most expensive in the entertainment industry, since he had to pay his ex-wife more than 80 million dollars at the moment. In addition to his three eldest children with Silva and the three with Baumgartner, the interpreter has a seventh child, Liam, 26, born from a relationship with Bridget Rooney (aunt of actresses Kate and Mara Rooney), with which he had a brief relationship in Aspen, which he also supports financially.

As explained by sources close to the actor to People and other means, it was not he who wanted or who requested the divorce. In fact, the request for it was made by the former designer in mid-April, although it was made public in early May. At stake is a fortune that the media estimate between 133 and 227 million euros, achieved by the interpreter throughout his long career, which began more than four decades ago and has been full of successes such as Dances with Wolves, Waterworld, Message in a Bottle, Robin Hood, Messenger from the Future, JFK, The Untouchables by Elliot Ness… and that in recent years has returned to the spotlight thanks to the series yellowstonefor which he pockets 1.1 million euros per chapter.