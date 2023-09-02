A quarter of a million dollars a month, 232,000 euros, began demanding Christine Costner for the pension of her three children when, in June, her separation from Kevin Costner, who had been her husband for 18 years, became known. However, the demands of the 49-year-old designer were lowered more and more until this Friday a judge in Santa Barbara, a city north of Los Angeles, has ruled that the 64-year-old actor will have to pay $63,209 (58,550 euros) per month as maintenance for the three boys; that is, a quarter of what Christine demanded and half of what she temporarily ruled yesterday.

The trial about the pension of the three minors began on Thursday. Then it was learned that Christine (née Baumgartner) intended to demand $175,000 a month (162,000 euros) for minors, although she finally ended up lowering her demands to $161,592 (almost 150,000 euros). The judge did not grant him that figure and issued, pending the final decision this Friday, a provisional pension of $129,000 per month (119,630 euros) to help maintain the lifestyle of Cayden, 16, Hayes, from 14, and Grace, 13. A style that, according to Christine’s lawyer, is the one they should have, since luxury living is “in the DNA” of the boys, raised in the family home of four hectares, garden , volleyball court and infinity pool in Carpinteria, next to Santa Bárbara and facing the Pacific, a few meters from the sea. “Here we have created everything you can dream of,” she said excitedly at Thursday’s hearing, assuring that her children had “created a community” in the area.

However, Kevin Costner always denied that the boys needed so much money, and accused his ex-wife of “inflating the child support bills” with her own expenses on personal trainers and even cosmetic surgery, a chapter in which he says he invested $ 190,000 (174,000 euros) in one year. He also accused her of having to take responsibility for paying everything, since she “has no plans to find any job or undertake any activity that generates income”, something that her lawyers have repeated a day later, stating that she intends to pay her expenses with the boys’ pension.

In this view on Friday, where the couple has been in the same room and, according to the media present, they have barely maintained eye contact, the interpreter of The bodyguard and messenger of the future He has taken the stage to talk about his finished marriage: “In this strange world we have not made it, and I am sorry for that.” According to reports leaked on Thursday, Kevin Costner has in his accounts some 17.3 million dollars, almost 16 million euros, while the money available “for the period 2021-2022 was 19,248,467 dollars. [17.750.000 euros], 1,604,039 dollars per month”, a million and a half euros per month. His ex-wife asked him for $160,000 a month, 10% of his budget, and today her lawyers have dropped that he was hiding some of his income from her, since they have asked him for detailed explanations of his income from the successful Paramount series yellowstone. He has affirmed emphatically, as he has leaked TMZ: “I have never hidden money from my wife.” Her assets are estimated at around 230 million euros.

In his statement, Costner has assured that he has left the series after a “long and hard-fought negotiation” in the fifth season. He had signed to work on the fifth, sixth and seventh, which was going to have 10 chapters each, but the fifth was finally divided into two parts, each of eight installments (the first is already released; the second should arrive this year ). But the fact that that fifth season was doubling up prevented him from working on a big four-part western called Horizon, an epic saga about the United States that he writes, directs and stars in, and of which he has already completed the first two. According to what she has told and how she collects People, “there were no scripts written” for the second part and “they were not even finished” those of the first, so the sixth was going to arrive much later and was not compatible with his project. They paid her about 12 million dollars (11 million euros) for each part of the fifth season and that was the end of her participation and, with it, the series itself.

“We tried to negotiate” the continuation in the sixth, “they offered me less money than in the others, there were creative problems…”, Costner assured, for which he ended up finalizing the project. “They have told me that it is a bit disappointing that it is no longer in the most watched series on television,” he said, also warning: “It is likely that I will go to trial against them.” The end of the series, which will end with the second part of the fifth season, was known days after the couple’s divorce. Christine Costner has alleged this Friday that she had nothing to do with the actor’s decision to leave her: “I have avoided making public the reasons for our divorce to protect the privacy of our family, but I did not pressure Kevin to leave yellowstone”.

Christine Costner has described in the trial, according to the Daily Mail, a luxurious and very Hollywood lifestyle, with monthly expenses of 40,000 dollars (37,000 euros) in flowers and gifts and excessive Christmas parties with 40 tons of snow sent to hot Santa Barbara to honor their guests. Now, he says, he has had to borrow money from friends to pay his mother’s mortgage, whom he helps financially, and also his brother, who left him $80,000 (74,000 euros) to pay for the move to his new house.

Costner’s lawyer, the famous Laura Wasser, has made a plea in court with which she intended to destroy the claims of Christine Costner and where she has implied that she seeks to take advantage of the pension to support herself although she has already received a payment, established in the prenuptial contract, of 1.5 million dollars (1.4 million euros). She has claimed that the family “doesn’t live like movie stars,” that Costner has gotten rid of her private plane and that the boys don’t wear designer clothes or expensive cars and go to normal schools. On the requirements about such a high rent, she has stated: “Not even in Los Angeles have I ever seen such a high requirement about a child’s support.” It seems that Wasser and Costner have won the first round. The second will come in November, when the terms are decided not on the children’s allowance but on the divorce itself and, therefore, on what Christine will receive.