Two months ago, Kevin Costner (California, 68 years old) and Christine Baumgartner (California, 49 years old) ended more than 18 years of marriage and 24 years of romance. The former model, to the surprise of the actor as has been published, filed for divorce on May 1 due to “irreconcilable differences” in the couple. Since then, his problems have made international headlines. All this, due to their differences about how the prenuptial agreement they signed before their wedding, in 2004, has to be applied now in their divorce. This established that, in the event of separation, Baumgartner had 30 days to leave the family home. That period has already expired. The former model claimed that she would not leave until August 31 and only if the actor complied “with any order of support and fees issued by the court on July 12.” Two months later, there is already a decision.

The divorce process was resolved this Wednesday with a ruling favorable to Costner. His ex-wife and mother of her three children demanded 225,000 euros a month to raise them and that he, in addition, take care of all the health, sports and extracurricular activities expenses. But it was also money for own expenses, including surgeries and personal training, as has been learned through the US media that have had access to the legal documents presented by Baumgartner. In the absence of another trial to ratify the sentence, the court has agreed with the actor and has reduced the amount of the monthly pension to be paid to 117,862 euros. In addition, it establishes that both will be in charge of paying for the extracurricular and health expenses of their three children.

But that will not be the only outlay that he will have to make to his ex-wife. According to the prenuptial agreement, the former model will be entitled to 26,895 euros per month to be able to meet the rental costs of a new house and an additional 10,000 (these, yes, in a single payment) for moving expenses. The judge has ratified this prenuptial agreement, so Baumgartner will have to leave the family home before the end of this month of July and not on August 31, as she had requested. Although during their years of marriage they were always a discreet couple, now more details of their disputes are known than ever, and also through close friends on both sides who speak to the North American media. An example: a source close to the ex-marriage has defended that Costner wants “Christine’s life to be hell for going ahead with the divorce”, as she has recently collected the middle page six. In addition, she alleges that it was she who wanted the divorce to be as peaceful as possible “for the good of the children.”

Costner made a first proposal for a monthly payment of about 50,000 euros, in addition to paying for health insurance, school tuition and various expenses of the three children they have in common. A proposal that her ex-wife flatly rejected from the beginning. She will now have to assume what the judge has imposed on her, a figure more than double what he offered, but much less than what she had initially requested and which included personal expenses. In fact, the actor justified the request for a smaller pension as a result of the termination of his contract as the protagonist of the television series yellowstone, his main source of income in recent years. In the event that the judge had accepted Baumgartner’s demands, the actor would have had to liquidate part of his assets and put some of his properties up for sale to meet this high monthly expense.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner, at the Oscars held in Hollywood (California), in March 2022. David Livingston (Getty Images)

Furthermore, the protagonist of yellowstone You will have to pay 200,000 euros in attorney fees and another 100,000 in expert expenses. Baumgartner still has a deadline to appeal the court decision, but according to the legal documents presented by the actor’s lawyers, he will have to renounce the divorce agreement of one and a half million euros to challenge the prenuptial agreement.

The relationship between Costner and Baumgartner began in 1998 and after six years of dating, the couple married in 2004. Three children have been born to their union: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 12. Although it was the first marriage for her, it was not for him, who was married to actress Cindy Silva between 1978 and 1994. The actor has four other older children from previous relationships: three of them from his relationship with Silva and one from a brief romance with performer Bridget Rooney. Costner and Silva’s divorce was one of the most expensive in Hollywood, since the interpreter of Dancing with Wolves he had to pay him 72 million euros.