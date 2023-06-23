Kevin Costner furious with a neighbor, he allegedly had an affair with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner takes neighbor Daniel Starr to court. The prosecution? He allegedly had an affair with his ex-wife, handbag designer Christine Baumgartner, with whom he has been divorcing since last May. According to The Sun, the Hollywood star rented his beach guest house to the hi-tech entrepreneur in June 2022, at a cost of $64,000 a month. Daniel lived with his 4-year-old son and had entered into good relations with the Costner family, so much so that they often met with their respective children. Then Kevin Costner had to be absent for some time having to shoot the filming of the Yellowstone season. Leaving the ex-wife alone for a long time. And the actor at that point, according to the indictment, would have taken advantage of the neighbor’s company by becoming very intimate with the entrepreneur.

Upon learning of the alleged ‘cheating’, the Oscar and Emmy winner became furious with both – as a source explains – and ordered Starr to leave the luxurious villa (he has left the house in recent weeks). His wife denied everything, indeed, she said she did not appreciate Daniel’s attitude towards herto the point of sending him a text to let him know that she wanted him to leave. While Starr said he never crossed the line. And now the matter risks ending up in court. The Yellowstone star has three children with Baumgartner: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. Kevin Costner is also the father of daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with his ex-wife Cindy Silva; and son Liam, 27, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

