In addition to an unexpected divorce after almost two decades of marriage, Kevin Costner (California, 68 years old) has to face another headache. According to the documents that he has presented before the court in charge of his divorce, obtained by the American website specialized in celebrities TMZ, the actor assures that his ex-wife is breaking his prenuptial agreement. According to her version, the former designer and model Christine Baumgartner refuses to leave the house that they both shared and that is her property. After filing for divorce last May, one of the points of her prenuptial contract agreement established that she had to leave the residence in a maximum of 30 days.

On May 1, after having been married for 18 years, actor Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner put an end to their relationship. It was a decision by Baumgartner, who cited “irreconcilable differences” in the documents she filed with the courts, in which she also requested joint custody of her three children. Something that Costner also requested after the hand of the American lawyer Laura Wasser, known as the queen of divorces for having provided her services to other celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian. The argument of the interpreter’s legal team is that his ex-wife only wants to stay at home as a measure of pressure so that he gives in to his “various economic claims”.

More information

The winner of two Oscars He states in the documents that he has already paid the model more than what the prenuptial contract stipulated, just over a million euros. As revealed on June 14 by TMZ, he would have paid his ex-partner about 1.33 million euros since they separated. That is, enough money to find a new house. Furthermore, the actor the Serie yellowstone He has been willing to offer, as part of his spousal support obligations, about 27,000 euros a month to pay for a rental house for his ex-wife and an additional 9,000 euros for moving expenses. Some payments that, although they were included in the prenuptial agreement agreed upon when the couple married in 2004, Baumgartner did not request when filing for divorce.

According to various US media, the divorce with Baumgartner came as a surprise to Costner. “Circumstances beyond your control have occurred [del actor] that have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a marriage dissolution action,” his representative explained “with great sadness” in a convoluted statement on behalf of the actor. In the same note, Kevin Costner also asked that “his, Christine’s and her children’s privacy be respected as they go through this difficult time.” A moment that is now on its way to becoming a battle. Still, it’s not that much money for Costner, who thanks in large part to the success of yellowstone He is currently one of the highest-paid actors on television, and accumulates a fortune of 227 million euros, according to the specialized portal Celebrity Worth Net.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at their ranch wedding in Aspen, Colorado on September 25, 2004. WireImage House (WireImage)

The actor owns three residences in the United States. The most impressive, located in Aspen (Colorado), with an area of ​​24 hectares and now it remains to be seen in the hands of who will stay. It has three houses in front of the lake that can comfortably accommodate 30 people and that are rented at a reasonable price of around 27,200 euros per night. The second, located between Malibu and Santa Barbara, in a city facing the sea called Carpinteria, is an incredible four-hectare estate made up of three properties, one next to the other, with an estimated value of 131 million euros. And they have another 10-acre property that the couple tried to sell in 2017 for $60 million. They brought the price down to $49 million a year later, but eventually took it off the market.

The protagonist of Dancing with Wolves either The bodyguard he married the former handbag designer in September 2004, and the couple have three children: Cayden Wyatt (16 years old), Hayes Logan (14 years old) and Grace Avery (13 years old). This was the first marriage for Baumgartner, but the second for Costner, who was married to actress Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994, a relationship that also made headlines when it ended in divorce due to how expensive it was: the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves he had to pay Silva $80 million at the time. In addition to his three children with Baumgartner, Costner has four other grown children, three of them from his relationship with Silva and one more from a brief affair in the late 1990s with interpreter Bridget Rooney.