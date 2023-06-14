Kevin Costner has gone to court to force his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner to leave his house. He states that she refuses to pack her bags, although according to their prenuptial agreement, they must do so in the event of a divorce. He claims to have already given her 1.3 million euros to find a new place.

The Oscar-winning actor (68) says in the documents that Baumgartner had a 30-day period to move out of his home, entertainment website writes TMZ. She filed for divorce on May 1 after eighteen years of marriage due to ‘irreconcilable differences’, but has still not left. In 2004, the two signed the prenuptial agreement, which, according to Costner, contained a passage about a “complete eviction” in the event that she would ask for a divorce.

The actor is now asking the court to evict her. According to him, she should not be allowed to continue living there, because "she only uses her position as a means of pressure" to get her ex to agree "to her various financial demands." He claims to be the full owner of the houses he owns.

Costner claims he gave his ex-wife a whopping $1.1 million under prenuptial obligations, and he says the total amount he gave her has risen to over $1.3 million. Money that she now has available to find a new home, says the actor.

Alimony

The documents state that Costner is willing to contribute $28,000 a month for a rental home as part of his alimony obligations. He also wants to advance more than 9000 euros for her moving costs. Costner has an impressive real estate portfolio, writes Daily Mail, including an estate in Aspen that he rents out for 33,000 euros per night. He also owns a villa on the cliffs in Carpinteria, California – with a private beach and its own horseback riding trail – which is estimated to be worth $135 million.

Last month's divorce filing came as "a huge shock" to Costner. "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have arisen which have caused Mr. Costner to participate in an action for dissolution of the marriage," Costner's representative said. "We ask that the privacy of him, Christine and their children be respected at this difficult time."

The actor recently won a Golden Globe for his role in the series Yellowstone, and model and fashion designer Baumgartner, got into a relationship in 2000 and tied the knot in 2004 at Costner’s ranch in Aspen. They have three children together: Cayden (15), Hayes (14) and Grace (12). The ex-lovers have both filed for joint custody.

