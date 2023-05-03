Over the last few hours the news has been circulating that Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner have decided to end their marriage after 19 years. The news was made public by the actor’s spokesman who underlined the delicate moment that the couple is experiencing in this period, thus asking to respect their privacy.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner they broke up. After 19 years of love, the actor and his wife have decided to put an end to their marriage, deciding to live their lives away from each other. It was to announce the news Arnold Robinsonwho asked to respect the couple’s privacy as much as possible for this delicate moment.

These were the words with which Kevin Costner’s spokesman announced the news of the separation between the actor and his wife:

It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have arisen which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to dissolve the marriage.

And, continuing, Arnold Robinson he then continued:

We ask that your privacy, that of Christine and their children be respected as they navigate this difficult time.

At the moment we do not know the reasons that led the couple to make this difficult decision. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further news about it.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner: a love story that lasted more than twenty years

The love between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner began in 1988. The couple then decided to get married in 2004. Their love was crowned by the birth of three children: Caydenn Wyatt, Hayes Logan and Grace Avery.

For Kevin Costner the one with Christine Baumgartner is the second marriage is the second marriage. The actor was in fact linked to Cindy Silva, whose love lasted for 16 years and was crowned by the birth of four children.