Yes, this animated film would be one of the last participations of this actor, no Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as it came to be thought. Apparently Conroy still managed to record his part on this tape.

According to information from a well-known media outlet apart from the video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the movie Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3Kevin Conroy even participated in another animated project.

The nature of the third is not known at the moment but it is undoubtedly incredible that this artist advanced his work in this way. For many fans of the Dark Knight, his voice is extremely iconic.

His most remembered work is undoubtedly as Bruce Wayne and his super-heroic alter ego in Batman: The Animated Series.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

Anyone who has participated in Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3 It is because it is a story that plays with the idea of ​​a multiverse, where different versions of Bat-Man enter the scene.

What about the third project we referred to earlier? It is possible that it is one for which there is no advance but it is highly anticipated.

It is nothing less than Batman: Caped Crusadera production that was originally going to come out on HBO Max but to which Amazon Prime Video managed to acquire the rights.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

Apparently Conroy recorded lines of dialogue for this animated series. But it is not 100% confirmed that he is the one who voices this character; there's a chance he's behind a different Batman character. So we will have to wait for more information.

