For those who don’t know, the actor passed away a few months ago Kevin Conroywho in his time gave voice to the character of Batman for the 90’s series, and for a long time he continued with the character in the games of the saga Arkhamincluding the failed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. And even though he has passed away, there are some projects that he left recorded for companies like Warner they release us in a spaced manner.
One of them was Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three, in which several characters from the line of DCincluding Joker and his own Batmanwith a quote that many have considered the farewell of Kevin Conroy next to his colleague Mark HamillAnd for years they worked together playing their respective roles until they became great friends in the acting world.
Kevin Conroy’s final performance as Batman.
"I care about Joker. About Gotham, About Justice, And if it has to end at least I come out like this…being Batman."
Here is the description of the new animation:
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three is the third installment of the animated adaptation of the famous DC Comics storyline. This film focuses on the final battle between the Justice League and the Anti-Monitor, who attacks the remaining Earths and their inhabitants. Heroes and villains from various timelines and dimensions join forces for a climactic showdown against this ultimate evil. Directed by Jeff Wamester and produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau, it features the voices of Jensen Ackles, Darren Criss, and Corey Stoll. The film is available to purchase and stream on platforms such as Prime Video (DC Comics News) (Prime Video).
Remember that you can watch the tape in streaming.
Author’s note: Batman’s words were to be expected, after all he is always well written, and to that we add the interesting voice of the great Conroy.
