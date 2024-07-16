For those who don’t know, the actor passed away a few months ago Kevin Conroywho in his time gave voice to the character of Batman for the 90’s series, and for a long time he continued with the character in the games of the saga Arkhamincluding the failed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. And even though he has passed away, there are some projects that he left recorded for companies like Warner they release us in a spaced manner.

One of them was Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three, in which several characters from the line of DCincluding Joker and his own Batmanwith a quote that many have considered the farewell of Kevin Conroy next to his colleague Mark HamillAnd for years they worked together playing their respective roles until they became great friends in the acting world.

You can see it here:

Kevin Conroy’s final performance as Batman. “I care Joker. About Gotham, about Justice, And if it has to end at least I go out like this… being Batman” pic.twitter.com/IrGzcsrV14 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 16, 2024