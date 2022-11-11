Unfortunately, today, November 11, it has been announced that kevin conroyfamous voice actor responsible for bringing to life Batman in multiple animated series and video games, He passed away yesterday at the age of 66, after a brief bout with cancer.

Through social networks, multiple actors who worked with Conroy shared their surprise and regretted the actor’s departure. One of these was Mark Hamill, who was in charge of lending his voice to Joker in the 90s Batman animated series.. This was what he commented:

“Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother. He really cared about the people around him; his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw him or talked to him, my spirits lifted.”

For her part, Andrea Romano, director of casting at Warner Bros., added:

“Kevin was much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing: he was a dear friend of over 30 years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no bounds. Kevin’s warm heart, his delightfully deep laugh, and his pure love of life will be with me forever.”

Paul Dini, one of the creators of the Batman animated series, shared the following image.

Kevin Robert Conroy, brought Batman to life not only in the 90s animated series, but in batman beyond, He had a cameo in the adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths of the Arrowverse, and contributed to various projects related to the character. Alongside this, he had the lead role in the Arkham games run by Rocksteady. As if that were not enough, the actor also had an extensive career in the animated world, where he lent his voice to series and movies of all kinds.

May he rest in peace, Kevin Robert Conroy.

Editor’s note:

Although many of us were exposed to the Batman animated series in Spanish, and Conroy’s work may not be as familiar to some, it is undeniable that this actor brought to life what many consider to be the definitive version of the Dark Knight. A real shame his death.

