It has just been revealed that voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away. This actor is well known for having brought Batman to life in his animated series of the nineties. His work on it was so well received that it brought him back several times. Among them to the video games of the Arkham and Multiversus saga.

The news began to be shared by different companions of the voice of Batman through social networks. The confirmation came from The Peter Mayhew Foundation, who have worked closely with Kevin Conroy over the years.. They mentioned that they felt sad for the loss of her.

Actress Diana Pershing, who lent her voice to Poison Ivy alongside Conroy, shared a message. ‘Very sad news: Our beloved Kevin Conroy passed away yesterday. He has been sick for a while, but he put a lot of effort into bringing joy to his fans. He will be sorely missed not only by his peers, but by his legion of fans around the world..’

At this time it is not known what was the cause of death of Kevin Conroy. However, thousands of fans are already sharing their condolences through different means. There is no doubt that he left a great impact on a huge number of followers. From TV, movies and video games. Rest in peace.

Where could we hear Kevin Conroy as Batman?

Kevin Conroy was the official voice of Batman throughout the dubbing of his 90s animated series. He also returned to lend him his voice in both series of The Justice League, as well as in different animated films of the hero. Among which is included Mask of the Phantasm where his performance was highly applauded by critics.

In addition to animation, he made the leap to video games by giving voice to the vigilante in the Arkham saga, the Injustice games and recently in Multiversus. The actor also made the leap to live-action by bringing a veteran Bruce Wayne to life in an Arrowverse crossover. There is no doubt that he left a great legacy behind.

