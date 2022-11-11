Kevin Conroythe historian voice actor from Batman in cartoons and video games, it is died at the age of 66 due to an illness. His passing has deeply affected the entire entertainment industry, fans and colleagues.

Official voice of the Bat Man since the time of the iconic Batman: The Animated SeriesConroy has given character and depth to the famous hero of the DC house in his appearances outside the comics, also taking away the whim, some time ago, to play him “physically” in the live action miniseries Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The actor’s death took place yesterday, but was only made known in the past few hours. “She was for me one of the most dear people in the world, I loved him like a brother”, he declared Mark Hamillwho with Conroy has shared many experiences having voiced the Joker.

“Kevin was a brilliant actor. For several generations his was the ultimate Batman, one of those ideal scenarios where they take the perfect man for the part, and that made the world a better place. (…) It will always be. my Batman. “

Paul Dini, own producer of Batman: The Animated Series, said of him that “he could bring light everywhere, whether he was in the recording studio, giving it his all, or taking care of first responders during 9/11, or making sure all the fans who were waiting for him could have a moment with Batman. “