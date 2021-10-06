The Aggressive Team Italia driver arrives on the Tuscan circuit with great enthusiasm, after the third victory of the year won last month in Imola in race 2, the last one so far disputed, demonstrating constant growth at the wheel of his Hyundai i30 N TCR.

Kevin is currently fourth in the overall standings with 285 points, just 13 less as a provisional leader, for an epilogue that promises to be really intense. We must not forget that the sporting regulations of TCR Italy allow the two worst results to be discarded, and this allows Ceccon to be even better positioned in the hunt for the Italian flag.

Precisely at Mugello, exactly ten years ago, Ceccon won the 2011 title of Auto GP, a series for single-seaters with 550 horsepower. The hope is therefore to be able to replicate that special moment. This time Ceccon’s task on the ups and downs of the Scarperia track will be made more difficult by the 40 kilograms of ballast on board, based on the previous results obtained, but in Imola he has already shown that he can win even with a higher extra weight (60 kg ) and with a height from the ground increased by 10 mm for the trim of the car.

The weekend at Mugello will open with Friday’s free practice session at 4:25 pm, followed by another preparatory session at 9:00 am on Saturday 9 October. At 12:20 the qualifying will determine the starting grid for race 1, which will start on Sunday 10 October at 10:40. Race 2 will take place at 4:40 pm, probably the decisive one to award the title, again with a duration of 30 minutes plus one lap.

“After a month of waiting, we are now here: TCR Italy’s season ends at Mugello and we will get on track to play for the title. I’m one of the five riders left in the game, the leader has 13 points ahead and there’s more the system of rejects to consider. In short, nothing is taken for granted but not easy, because I will still have to deal with the ballast “, said Ceccon.

“In the meantime, I can only say thank you to Aggressive Team Italia for giving me this opportunity after my injury in winter: at the beginning it was not easy, but with our Hyundai we have grown from weekend to weekend and now we can aspire to the conquest of the championship in the last round of the calendar. And who knows if this circuit will not bring me luck again as in 2011 in Auto GP “.