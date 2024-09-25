The young cyclist Kevin Castillo (Sistecrédito) He won the stage this Wednesday of the RCN Classic between Ibagué and Manizales of 183 kilometers and became the new leader of the competition.

Castillo held his own on the La Línea pass, descended in the best possible way and on the final climb towards the bullring in the capital of Caldas he launched his attack and raised his arms at the finish line.

“It’s nice to win and give back to the sponsors. There must be a lot of madness in Marseille and I have my family here,” Castillo told Antena dos de RCN.

He added: “I started off and made a difference. I was right at the end, but my head helped me. All the teams are putting forward their hopes and we hope to defend our lead.”

The winner proposed an attack two kilometres from the finish, in the middle of the climb, but no one could keep up with him. Diego Pescaron (GW Erco Shimano) also fled, while the leader Rodrigo Contreras (NU) lost his step on that tough climb.

Kevin Castillo, Colombian cyclist. Photo:Fedeciclismo Share

Contreras lost the lead, which is now in the hands of Castillo, who surpasses Christian Munoz (NU) by just nine seconds and Pescador, to whom he has 14 seconds left.

This Thursday, the 195-kilometer race will take place between Armenia and Cali, with arrival in Cristo Rey.

Rankings

Stage

1. Kevin Castillo 5h 14m 08s

2. Yesid Pira at 18 s

3. Edgar Finch mt

4. Cristian Muñoz mt

5. Diego Pescador mt

General

1. Kevin Castillo 19h 20m 14s

2. Cristian Muñoz at 9 s

3. Diego Pescador at 14 s

4. Edagr Pnzón mt

5. Rodrigo Contreras at 15 seconds

6. Robinson Lopez at 18 s