The team cyclist Kevin Castillo gave a lecture on how to defend the lead of a race after maintaining first place overall in the Classic RCNafter the stage between Viterbo and Caldas, de 194 kilometers and with the passage through the Alto de Minas in the middle, adjusting his fourth partial victory.

Castillo withstood the attacks of his rivals on a difficult day, with lots of mountains, rain, cold and wet ground and received his reward, keeping the yellow leader’s shirt.

Rodrigo Contreras (NU), Róbinson López (GW Erco Shimano), Andrés Pinzón, Yesid Pira (110% Huevos) and others went on the offensive trying to get rid of a leader who calmly handled the situation.

The pupil of Gabriel Jaime Velez He took things calmly, with a cool head and did not respond to the attacks, rather he took his stride and endured another day of the test.

López and Pira crowned Minesbut the leader’s group was only 14 seconds behind, after losing more than a minute in the last kilometers of the 40-kilometer climb.

“We were able to discount that time that seemed long. We talked this morning that we were going to attack the latter. “We knew it was going to rain, but I took confidence,” said Castillo.

And he added: “We handled this stage intelligently and we have been a professional for three years. It is a team effort and that has given me experience to have reached this Classic in the best way.”

This Sunday the race will end with a time trial between Bello and the tall Cuartas, of 11.2 kilometers.

Classifications

1. Kevin Castillo

2. Róbinson López mt

3. Adrián Bustamante at 37 seconds

4. Cristian Muñoz at 37 seconds

5. Diego Pescador mt

General

1. Kevin Castillo

2. Róbinson López at 40 s

3. Cristian Muñoz at 1 min 09 s

4. Diego Pescador at 1 min 15 s

