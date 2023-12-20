Iván Alonso has arrived with a heavy hand to take control within Cruz Azul. One of the players who is on the starting ramp is Kevin Castaño, who could have a new destination in the coming days.
According to reports from Fox Sports, Castaño has a formal offer from Krasnodar of Russia and both the agent and the player are seriously considering saying yes to the club. Once the player's position is defined, negotiations will begin with Cruz Azul, who are eager to sell the containment in order to free up a foreign spot and sign a player who is much more to the taste of the new team coach, Martín Anselmi. who would already have a couple of spare parts in his sights.
We will have to wait to see the results to judge Iván Alonso based on the team's performance in 2024, but the reality is that the manager has made firm decisions from day one when he is inside the machine. Alonso has cleaned up the squad without touching his heart, releasing men that others could not, as was the case of Iván Morales, whom he terminated without thinking.
In addition to the Chilean, Alonso suddenly cut Carlos Salcedo, the Mexican defender who in 5 months within the club gave more problems than solutions. He has also released Diber Cambindo, a forward who arrived turbulently at the team, as part of a promotion package, since the machine that signed Kevin Castaño had to accept Cambindo for the agent to continue with the signing.
