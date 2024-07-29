Paris France.- Mexican diver Kevin Berlin broke down in tears at the end of the 10-meter platform final, where he and Randall Willars fell just three points short of winning the bronze medal in Paris.

She put her hands to her face, looked down and let out her tears. Unstoppable tears. Not everything is glory at the Olympic Games; there are tears that taste like pain.

“Sports give you the best and sometimes you have to learn more and today that was my turn, to continue learning and fighting. I think we have worked very well and we also have to be proud of what we have done and how far we have come. There are many things that we have gone through in this cycle and here we are,” said Kevin sobbing.

He admitted that he was depressed for a while after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, but that he was quick to accept this fourth place in Paris, just three points behind the Canadians.

“I worked on a lot of things mentally, I was coming off a fourth place finish in Tokyo. At that time, a lot of people saw it as bad. I felt down, I was depressed for a while and today I got up. I gave my best in every dive, I fought until the end, but unfortunately we were three points behind,” he continued.

“Personally, I think I failed in the fourth dive and in the fifth dive I lacked some details. What we have to do is show what we are. During that dive, my coach and I looked at the screen and we didn’t feel like it was our score, but it’s the judges who decide.”

Kevin was inconsolable, although he still has a chance to win in the individual event in Paris.