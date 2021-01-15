“It is not a year of work for this. I prepared all my life to win the Dakar ”. The tears wiped the dirt from the face that showed the wear of 15 unique, intense, unbeatable days. That only those who enter the Dakar world know what it is about.

The nose with the scar still red from that blow when he averaged the Dakar was distinguished from a pale face as if the dusty roads almost purposely made up all the participants of this crazy and unique adventure. And those tears they synthesized the emotion over the sacrifice of a lifetime dedicated to motorcycling, with the only dream of ever owning the Dakar. A privilege that very few achieve.

Kevin Benavides, the Salta native who at age 32 became the first Argentine and Latin American driver to win in the premier class of the most extreme rally in the world. And far from home, in Saudi Arabia, he confesses: “It was the hardest Dakar I had to run. And I’m not saying it because I won, but it was very difficult, with a lot of strategy and many ups and downs in general, “said Kevin, wanting to put the technical explanation over the emotion, although in that pulse, the heart won.

The cut in the nose of Kevin Benavides, produced on January 9 during one of the stages. EFE / EPA / Florent Gooden HANDOUT via ASO SHUTTERSTOCK

“It is my dream and I was able to achieve it. Few know what I went through, training and sacrifices to get to this. I’m very happy. It is a giant joy. The greatest of all. I thank everyone who helped me throughout my life ”, Benavides confessed through tears when he reached the end of stage 12, in a clearing 120 kilometers north of the modern city of Jeddah.

Kevin excelled in Enduro, winning in everything he participated, at the provincial and national level. And in 2015 he went to the rally. He competed in Route 40, an emblematic competition of the specialty in Argentina, and from there jumped to the Dakar, in 2016, and the World Cross Country Championship.

“I didn’t want to think about anything, just getting to the finish line. I accelerated to the last. It was a Dakar with many ups and downs. I made mistakes, but the most important thing is to have some peace of mind, trust yourself and navigate well. That was the key. It was the most difficult Dakar in navigation and the fight with the other teams ”, explained the Salta pilot, who began to accelerate in the hills of his province when he was very young.

Of course, the 2020 season was very special for everyone. And for Kevin too, since he could not participate in the competitions he had planned, and could barely train in his home province, due to the restrictions pro the Covid-19 pandemic.

Benavides arrives in Jeddah and celebrates the triumph on motorcycles. REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

About the end of the year, both Kevin and his brother Luciano, Husqvarna rider, and the Mendoza Franco Caimi (Yamaha), were able to travel to Fiambalá, in Catamarca, to train on a surface with certain characteristics similar to the routes of Arabia.

“At kilometer 14 I made a mistake and I thought I had lost a lot of time, between two valleys. It was a very difficult time to decide the path. And I thought I had to give 110%. And finally it happened. Until the end I was thinking about how that had happened ”, Benavides said when he reached the end of the decisive special of the Dakar 2021,” said the Honda Monster rider from Salta, who went through all the emotions during a very changing race.

At the time of dedicating the victory, obviously that he remembered his parents, Isis and Norberto (the passionate about motorcycling); to his brother, Luciano, who left the Dakar due to an accident (“He is my support, he knows this is his and for him too,” he said). But he immediately looked up at the sky and was moved again: “Without a doubt to him, who guides me from above. This is for him and for him ”, the brand new winner was excited again, alluding to the Portuguese driver Paulo Goncalves, which earlier this week marked a year since the death of the remembered pilot, victim of a fatal accident in the Dakar 2020 right here in Arabia.

The Salta Bernavides tames the dunes in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

“The Dakar shows us that you have to stay focused, be well focused and pace yourself. I did that and I am very happy about it, because in that way I fulfilled my great goal, which was to win the Dakar. And here I am, I can’t believe it, ”he confessed to shed more tears again.

Benavides defeated great teams and great rivals. The Argentine is right when he indicates that it is the most difficult Dakar he ever had to run. The level of Honda, with riders who were ripe to go out and seek victory, such as Ricky Brabec (he had just won in 2020), the Spanish Joan Barreda and the Chilean Nacho Cornejo; the KTM representation, with Sam Sunderland and Toby Price, as well as the Yamaha and Husqvarna riders.

The competition abounded in strategy. Those who were ahead in one stage, led the way and lagged behind the next. And so they all suffered a kind of roller coaster ride in the classifier as exhausting as the hard roads of the Arab desert.

The mark on the nose, the product of a blow that could have been decisive, did not intimidate him. On the contrary, despite some performances that were not up to expectations, he never showed his arms down when he arrived at the camps. Always with his forehead high, as every time he spoke in front of the envoy of Clarion and the other three journalists who completed the national journalistic representation in the great motor sport event. That is why their talks were almost intimate after each day.

Benavides knows that many were his pillars to reach this international dimension. Germán Olivares, his personal mechanic, since 2015, who moved to Barcelona to work with the Honda team; Chino Freytes, who physically polished Salta, and Don Pepe Cornejo (father of the pilot Nacho, who was injured at the end of the Dakar when he was first marching) who led him on the difficult mission of navigation.

He never lost concentration. On January 9, already with a sore nose, he celebrated his birthday. And despite being the rest day in Ha’il, he did not derail from his routine: he continued with his concentration within the Honda Monster team, without showing up at the camp, something that was also chosen by the protocols in the face of the pandemic.

The pandemic did not allow it to have the desired pace of competition during the year. And for the Covid-19, the traditional Rally of Morocco, a traditional set-up test for the Dakar, moved to Andalusia. Despite having other characteristics, far removed from those of the Dakar in Arabia, it helped Kevin to gain confidence, since he won this competition.

Benavides went through hard times. That is why he knows the mettle to improve himself. Like when he was training in the north of Chile days before the Dakar and a fall injured his shoulder. Or the blows received in previous Dakar, with blunt penalties that marginalized him.

“I wanted to make history and put my name on top. It is the greatest joy I had in my life. It was my big dream and I achieved it ”, Kevin kept repeating. Made history. He is the first Latin American rider to win a Dakar in the category that riders respect the most. For speed, navigation and exposure to the voracity and danger of the desert. History will be in charge of locating Benavides in the well-deserved place that from now on he deserves to occupy.