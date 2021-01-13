It’s amazing how realities change from one day to the next. Those who seem defeated and with almost no chance of recovery, then emerge victorious. And the same rule applies to those who seem to be at the top and in a handful of seconds the illusions of a year of work and dedication are diluted. This is the Dakar, to enhance feelings of joy and unease.

Kevin Benavides seemed to resign himself to a race that was slipping away from him in Neom, struck by the accident of his brother, Luciano, and because of the difference that his partner made, the Chilean Nacho Cornejo, which held the forefront of the general classification.

But everything changes on the Dakar. With the sun beating high above the head, the Salta entered the Al-Ula camp with a smile that overflowed the helmet and the posterior chinstrap. The taba had turned and had Kevin first in the race, with an ideal position to face the final stage of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia.

Kevin Benavides in the sands of Saudi Arabia. The Honda team ensures the fight for victory with its representatives very high, since behind the Argentine was Ricky Brabec, defender of the triumph in 2020. EFE / EPA / Florent Gooden HANDOUT via ASO SHUTTERSTOCK

Benavides came back from a very complex stage, very hard, arriving second in the 10th stage and with it, jump to the top of the motorcycle rankings. The Honda team ensures the fight for victory with its representatives very high, since behind the Argentine he was located Ricky Brabec, defender of the triumph in 2020 and escort by just 51 seconds. Nothingness itself after almost 6,000 kilometers of competition.

In third place was Nacho Cornejo, although the Chilean, after completing the stage, finally left. Why did this desertion occur after completing the day? The Chilean, leader of the category, he fell and was unconscious. It is not known for sure how long he remained in that state.

The doctors, after evaluating his situation and not knowing the time that this mishap went through, advised to abandon the race and undergo examinations. Cornejo complied with the suggestion and after finishing the special, he was transferred for review.

Kevin Cornejo was the leader in motorcycles, but the Chilean suffered a fall, was unconscious and had to leave. Photo EFE / EPA / Julien Delfosse HANDOUT via ASO SHUTTERSTOCK

“It is a Dakar that brings us many emotions. Highs and lows every day. I went out to open the track. I did the best I could. At kilometer 80 I was late, Ricky passed me and I was behind the dust of his motorcycle, “he explained.

The man from Salta referred to the permanent changes of the Dakar: “Cornejo had a fall. We are all together now. Yesterday I won the stage and my brother abandoned due to an accident. Toby Price was also left out. But you have to be very focused and very willing to go out and fight with everything from here to the end ”.

Regarding the remainder of the Dakar, Thursday’s stage and the end of Friday, Benavides announced: “Tomorrow will be the longest stage. We know it will be very tough, with a lot of navigation and difficult terrain. We will have to rest, regain energy and go out on the track with a good head to fight ”.

What is expected for the penultimate stage, in which it is indicated that it will be the “filter” of the Dakar? The Honda Monster rider replied: “It’s going to be tight. You will not have to make mistakes and keep a good pace and stay safe. I will have a good starting position for not being first. Maybe it would have been better to start a little further back, but I’m ahead. I have to face what happens every day. ”Regarding a team game that can be played with the pilots at the forefront, Benavides highlighted:“ The team didn’t say anything. We have free play so that everyone can do whatever it takes ”.

The Argentine rider leads with an advantage of just 51 seconds. With the retirement of Cornejo, which was just a little over a minute away, the new third is Sam Sunderland (KTM), at 10m 36s.

The man from Boca. Manuel Andújar, Lobos rider, is comfortable at the top in quadricycles with a 21-minute lead.

In the rest of the categories, everything seems much more resolved, although in the Dakar you never have to take something for granted. Another Argentine is leading the way: Manuel Andújar, who handles the differences in quadricycles. The Lobos rider has a gap of 21 minutes over Frenchman Alexander Giraud.

In this discipline, Pablo Copetti, again stage winner, prevailed, while Tobías Carrizo marches in his debut in the Dakar. Stephane Peterhansel (Mini) is also dedicated to managing differences with respect to the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah, with Toyota, for about 17 minutes.

The dreaded day of the 11th stage arrived. At 7.35 am, the first motorcycles will leave Al-Ula heading to Yanbu, over a total route of 560 kilometers. For many, the famous “filter stage”, the one that will define, surely, those who will raise the coveted trophy that devotes all those who dream of conquering the arenas of the mythical Dakar competition.