The intense heat, like never before in this Dakar 2021, received the camp as a surprise, despite the oppressive temperatures always being the common denominator in the mythical competition for 40 years.

But that hell, which was not found in other parts of the Arab desert in these two weeks, was pulverized with an incessant storm. Under the heavy downpour, absorbed by the sandy soil of the western Middle Eastern country, came relief, almost epically.

The figure of the disfigured motorcycle took its lines as it approached despite the intense drops. There it peeked out Kevin Benavides, the Argentine rider who has in a handful of hours the great possibility of dedicating himself to the most important competition for the specialty: win the Dakar, an objective that is for few, and yet it is just around the corner.

Kevin Benavides, from Argentina and Honda rider, leads the motorcycle category and is close to becoming champion. Photo EFE / EPA / Florent Gooden

Benavides, who had started first in the general classification in the last stage, there in Al-Ula, reached Yanbu with an even greater advantage, by now stretching it to 4m 12s. His escort is now the British Sam Sunderland of KTMwhile his teammate at Honda, Ricky brabec, winner last year right here in Arabia, is 7m 13s away.

Kevin has never looked so elated. The Salta pilot took off his helmet, ear plugs and under the downpour he spoke with the four Argentine press representatives on Arab soil.

“Look how this stage receives me! With rain! ”, Was the exclamation of Benavides. “It was a very tough stage. $ 60 kilometers that were very long, more than 6 hours on the bike. I started third, I approached Ricky (Brabec) and Joan (Barreda) little by little. Then I passed Ricky and Joan made a very serious mistake: he forgot to refuel and finally stayed ”, explained the Argentine.

On his performance in stage N ° 11, which for many was the most complex of the entire DakarBenavides added: “I opened from kilometer 250 to the end. I pushed along with Ricky at one point. I went out to do the job that I had to do, which was to concentrate on sailing and try to get some speed. I haven’t seen the times yet. I must not relax and I must fight to the end ”.

Precisely in the last part of Thursday’s stage, the Honda Monster rider highlighted: “At the end it was very difficult with the navigation. We did a great teamwork with Brabec. Now to dry off and focus on tomorrow. “

The man from Boca. Manuel Andújar, the Lobos rider, has a 25-minute lead in the Dakar 2021.

On whether the Honda team orders any kind of instructions to its pilots, the Argentine said: “There are no strategies anymore. I have to stay focused and do things right”.

Regarding the support that Benavides feels from Argentina, the Salta man confessed: “The number of people who write to me is incredible. I am focused on this. Please understand that I cannot answer, but please keep pushing. There is only one day ahead and I will try to leave Argentina at the top. It is my dream to be able to achieve this Dakar and to make history ”.

But he’s not alone in catching sporting glory with the greatest motorsport adventure on the planet. Another Argentine also has everything in his favor to celebrate. Is Manuel Andújar, the pilot from Lobos, from the province of Buenos Aires, who holds a 25-minute lead against the Chilean Giovanni Enrico.

“I was a bit nervous with stage 11, which was long. They all talked about their difficulties. Glad I am over it. I went out to do my career calm, managing the differences. Then I saw Alexander (Giraud), who has been working hard, is from my litter. I was sorry. I asked him if he needed anything and he said no. This race is like that, it can leave you abandoned at any time ”, Andújar explained about his journey.

Pablo Copetti in one of the Dakar stages in Saudi Arabia., Photo REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

How does the driver who represents Boca Juniors handle anxiety? “I’m quiet. Everything we could do together with the team, we did. We arrived at this stage with a notable advantage. Now let’s hope that everything goes well and that luck is with us ”, he highlighted.

In that category Pablo Copetti will seek to make the podium, while the debutant Tobias Carrizo, 18 years old (the youngest of the Dakar riders), continues in the race, with the aim of completing his first Dakar.

The one who will surely get all the applause will be the Dakar record man: Stephane Peterhansel, who to achieve his advantage in cars (15m 5s over the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah, from Toyota), will achieve his 14th Dakar (won 6 on motorcycles and 7 on cars). And furthermore, he would be the only driver to win the prestigious race on all three continents: Africa, America and Asia.

Stephane Peterhansel, who to achieve his advantage in cars (15m 5s over the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah, from Toyota), will achieve his 14th Dakar (he won 6 in motorcycles and 7 in cars). Photo REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

All the leaders will administer the advantage in a stage that would not present major complications, in a total route of 455 kilometers of extension.

Around 4 o’clock in the morning in Argentina, motorsport can add a glorious new page, led by Kevin Benavides (he would be the first South American driver to achieve it) and Manu Andujar, who would extend the Argentine dominance in ATVs initiated by the brothers Marcos and Alejandro Patronelli and then by Nicolás Cavigliasso. Anxiety throbs in the desert.