Kevin Anderson retires from tennis at the age of 35

Kevin Anderson, who reached number five in the ATP ranking and played two Grand Slam finals throughout his career, announced his retirement at the age of 35 on Tuesday.

“Today I finally made the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis,” he tweeted.

The 2 meter 3 centimeters tall South African player lost the 2017 US Open final to Rafa Nadal and the 2018 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, in both cases in three straight sets.

Besides he conquered seven singles titles on the ATP circuit, and between February 2018 and June 2019 he remained in the top 10 before being punished by injuries, and having to undergo knee surgery in 2020.

“As a child, my father used to tell me that success is not defined by results, but by the effort and sacrifice one makes along the way to become the best one can be,” he wrote.

His last match was in the second round of the Miami Masters, ending with a loss to Argentine Juan Manuel Cerúndolo.