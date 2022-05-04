Wednesday, May 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kevin Anderson retires from tennis at the age of 35

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Kevin Anderson

South African tennis player, Kevin Anderson (2014).

South African tennis player, Kevin Anderson (2014).

His last match was in the second round of the Miami Masters.

See also  MotoGP | Dovizioso: "I think little can be done on this bike"

Kevin Anderson, who reached number five in the ATP ranking and played two Grand Slam finals throughout his career, announced his retirement at the age of 35 on Tuesday.

“Today I finally made the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis,” he tweeted.

The 2 meter 3 centimeters tall South African player lost the 2017 US Open final to Rafa Nadal and the 2018 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, in both cases in three straight sets.

Besides he conquered seven singles titles on the ATP circuit, and between February 2018 and June 2019 he remained in the top 10 before being punished by injuries, and having to undergo knee surgery in 2020.

“As a child, my father used to tell me that success is not defined by results, but by the effort and sacrifice one makes along the way to become the best one can be,” he wrote.

His last match was in the second round of the Miami Masters, ending with a loss to Argentine Juan Manuel Cerúndolo.

See also  James, two goals and a great figure in the triumph of Al Rayyan
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Kevin #Anderson #retires #tennis #age

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Genshin Impact: record on mobile, grossed over 3 billion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.