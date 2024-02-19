He Club America suffered his first defeat of the tournament at the hands of Pachucaon Day 7 of Closing 2024after falling 2-1 at the Hidalgo Stadium, with a double from Erick Sánchez.
Unfortunately for the azulcrema fans, this result showed some of the footballers from The Eagles who are going through a slump in their football level. First was Javairo Dilrosunthe new azulcrema signing, who could not connect well with the team, but after the second goal, the main signal was Kevin Alvarez.
The Mexican side had a childish ball delivery that ended in a counterattack and a goal for the Tuzos in the 76th minute, so the criticism was poured against him, something that he acknowledged through his famous podcast The Trisect.
“That's how it is… Today we made the mistake, we got the points (minus) from the team and now it's time to remedy it, work and try to move this forward,” he revealed. Kevin Alvarezwho was accompanied again by Miguel Layun and Igor Lichnovskyin addition to the front of the Women's America, Katty Martinez.
This error of Kevin Alvarez It comes in the middle of several muscular discomforts that cross the right side of the Americabecause in the same podcast he revealed that he has been with a woman for several months pubalgia that doesn't let him perform at his best level.
“This whole tournament that I started, I tried to do it like the past, but I couldn't anymore, the injections were bothering me, I told myself that it was time to take care of myself, to recover, I wasn't doing what I used to, I thought it was time to take care of myself.” one side and recover,” said the 25-year-old soccer player.
As if that were not enough, on his social networks he responded to one of the criticisms in which he emphasized that it was the player of the America with more minutes in the regular phase of the previous tournament, not counting Luis Malagón, and incidentally, he reminded his detractors that they were the best defense last semester.
Kevin Álvarez's response criticism América fans
