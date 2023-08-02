Club América suffered a severe setback against Columbus Crew 4-1 on matchday 2 of the League Cup and with this they advanced to the next round as group seconds.
Among the players who were aware that the fall of Club América was part of a strong event, but not definitive, was one of the team’s recent signings, Kevin Alvarez.
The stellar reinforcement on the right side managed to score against the American team, alvarez He gave space to mention something related to the defeat; The Aztec wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to write a message to the cream-blue fans through his social networks.
Accompanied by a photograph with the starting eleven that jumped that afternoon to face the local, Kevin He summarized that the Azulcrema team does not have time to look back, since it is the time they prefer to occupy to continue with a twice as strong preparation and give another face to each of the future markers that the international tournament will have in the following rounds.
The Eagles will meet in the KO round against Chicago Fire this Friday, August 4 at 6:00 p.m. where they will seek their qualification to the next round.
#Kevin #Álvarezs #message #suffering #defeat #Leagues #Cup
