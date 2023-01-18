Kevin Álvarez is, without a doubt, one of the best right-backs in Liga MX. The Pachuca youth squad has greatly improved in defensive runs and is a constant threat in attack. Due to the high level shown last year with the Tuzos, the defender was called up by Gerardo Martino to play the 2022 World Cup with the Mexican National Team.
In recent months there has been talk of the interest of some European teams in acquiring the services of Álvarez, however, so far no concrete offer has arrived at the offices of the Bella Airosa team. The good level of the defender has also made him stand out among the most powerful teams in Liga MX.
According to the most recent reports, América was very interested in signing Kevin Álvarez, since since the departure of Jorge Sánchez the Águilas have not been able to find a player to occupy the right side. However, it is confirmed that the defender will not reach Coapa, at least not in this winter market.
According to Fox Sports there are a couple of reasons why the negotiation did not advance. In the first instance, the player only wants to leave Pachuca if he is heading to Europe. Likewise, the Tuzos asked for 10 million dollars for their player, a figure that America is not willing to pay.
Santiago Baños, sports president of América, affirmed that it was not the moment for Pachuca to let Álvarez leave and “the issue died there.”
In this context, everything indicates that Álvarez will stay at least one more semester with Pachuca waiting for some offer from football from the Old Continent to arrive. América will have to continue looking for a guaranteed right-back before the winter transfer market closes.
#Kevin #Álvarez #sign #América #reason
Leave a Reply