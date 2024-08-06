Kevin Álvarez’s time with América has gone from more to much less, the former Pachuca player started off on the right foot with a high contribution on the field, not only in defense, but in attack, contributing many goals and assists. However, with the passage of time, between the enormous fame that was generated added to the drastic change of life to the pleasures of the capital of the country, added to his enormous injuries, the Mexican lost his position and has spent six months without giving anything to the team.
Prior to the end of last tournament, Kevin underwent surgery to heal a pubalgia that had been bothering him for a long time and after several months of absence and with much more maturity, the Mexican will seek his revenge in Coapa in a matter of months, as it has been confirmed that the medical team of Club América has given him the medical discharge and in the most recent hours, Álvarez has been working alongside the rest of his teammates.
It is important to note the medical clearance of the sports clearance, the first implies that the player is healthy and in condition to carry out high performance physical activity and is given by the doctor, the second will be defined by Jardine, the club coach will define what is the physical state and adaptation to his work to then establish at what point the footballer is to have activity and how many minutes of play he can receive, taking into account that he has been without training for almost half a year.
