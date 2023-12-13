He did it on purpose? 👀

…

IS KEVIN ÁLVAREZ LEAVING AMERICA? 😱

The defender uploaded a story to Instagram and did not look at his cell phone. Pay attention to the conversation with Diego Reyes 😳#ConnectYourPassion 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/WtVBNDa5vr

— W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) December 12, 2023