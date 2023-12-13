Although Club América's participation in the Apertura 2023 tournament has not yet ended, in the last few hours several versions have emerged involving players from the azulcrema team ahead of the winter transfer market. One of these reports has generated speculation about the future of Kevin Álvarez.
The 24-year-old right back signed with Club América in July 2023 and hinted that he could leave the institution just one tournament after arriving in Coapa.
Through his social networks, the American defender shared an image in which he can be seen playing video games. The publication was accompanied with the message: “who for some FIFA challenges?” However, fans and media noticed something else in the image.
In the photo you can see a cell phone, presumably owned by Álvarez, with the screen on. On the screen of the device you can see supposed messages from Diego Reyes, a Tigres player, who comments: “congratulations, brother”, “when does it become official?” and “see you on Thursday.”
These messages have generated uncertainty among Club América fans and have fueled several rumors surrounding the Mexican defender.
Some people have speculated that his cryptic message could indicate his departure to European football, while others believe that he is trying to publicize a project in which he is involved.
Will Kevin Álvarez leave América just one semester after signing with the team? Is the player trying to generate noise for a personal project? Is it correct that you make this type of publication prior to the grand final of Mexican soccer? So far the defender has not come out to clarify the issue.
#Kevin #Álvarez #clues #future #América
Leave a Reply