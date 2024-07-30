It is no secret that Jesús Martínez and Emilio Azcárraga have a close relationship, and this relationship has made Grupo Pachuca one of the main markets within Liga MX for Club América. This summer, the notable transfer between both parties was that of Erick Sánchez, but a year ago, Los Tuzos handed over Kevin Álvarez for a huge sum, who has so far given very little to the team from the country’s capital and in a matter of weeks will have his revenge.
Kevin did not travel with the club to the United States to play in the Leagues Cup, however, according to reports, the Mexican will be 100 percent fit by the end of August, meaning that as soon as Liga MX resumes, the right back will need at least a medical clearance to return to the field and try to give América what the club expects from him, because at the moment, his debt is enormous.
Kevin had been suffering from pubalgia for months, and the club’s handling of the injury was not the best until the decision was made to operate on him at the end of last season to end the problem at its root. Now, it is expected that the full-back will return to the field without health complications and with the hope that he will gradually recover his best version on the field, something that he will have to do if he wants to take the starting position from Israel Reyes who took his place.
#Kevin #Alvarez #close #returning #activity
