NAVOJOA, SONORA.- Keven Lamas was one triple shy of hitting the cycle, but with a home run, double and single he produced four runs to lead the Algodoneros de Guasave to a 6-1 away victory over Mayos de Navojoa, in the first preseason game for the 2023-2024 campaign of the Mexican Pacific Arco League.

Serpentine

Lamas went 3-for-4, in support of a solid pitching team that included to starter Ariel Gracia, who was followed by Carlos Morales, Miguel Aguilar, Felipe Acosta, Edwin Cervantes, Víctor Buelna and Alejandro Longoria.

Juan Robles started with Mayos, who was supported by Emilio Ramos, Alejandro Chávez, José Frutos, José Palafox, Luis Mario Ríos, among others.

Felipe Acosta, from Algodonero, pitched against Los Mayos de Navojoa.

Offensive

Algodoneros took command of the game in the second inning, thanks to a solo home run to the left by Keven Lamas. In the top of the third, Edisson Valle hit the middle, with which Yael Romero scored.

Mayos came close in the bottom of the third with a hit by Christian Zazueta, who sent Rigoberto Terrazas to the plate.

Brandon Jaime, with the ball occupied, sent Ibrahim Favela to the plate, who had come in to pinch run for Ramón Ramírez.

The clincher of victory came in the sixth, in which Keven Lamas doubled with the bases loaded, driving in three runs.

That was all that would happen in the game, as the pitching closed the doors to prevent any more runs.

Yael Romero stamps one of the Algodoneros scores.

Activity

The elements that did not make the trip to Navojoa had their respective training, where they first worked on physical conditioning.

Later, the hitters took practice and worked defensively, while the pitchers, some of them, did their bullpen session to close the second week of training.

The next

Tomorrow, at 5:00 p.m., Algodoneros receives Mayos at Kuroda Park.

For this duel, Tijuana manager Óscar Robles has Jesús Alcántar, Rafael Córdova, Iván Izaguirre, Brandon Koch, Jorge Monroy, Felipe Arredondo, Jesús Broca and Alejandro Cervantes scheduled.

It should be noted that Algodoneros will face Cañeros de Los Mochis on Wednesday in La Paz, Baja California Sur.