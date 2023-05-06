Keuruu | The warehouse fire burned a hectare of land

A storage building was also destroyed in the ball.

Desolate the fire that broke out in the courtyard of the farmhouse burned a hectare of land and destroyed a warehouse in Keuruu, Central Finland rescue service informs.

A construction fire was discovered on Hallimäentie in Keuruu at around half past five on Saturday evening.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Rescue service according to the report, three other buildings in the area were spared from the fire due to successful extinguishing works.

Post-extinguishing measures are underway at the scene. Personal and animal injuries were avoided.