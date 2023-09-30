Ketty Roselli, actress, singer and dancer, face of TV, cinema and above all theater with a long career in musicals, has died. You worked in dramas such as “Don Matteo” and in the soap “CentoVetrine”, where you played Doctor Flavia Cortona. She was 51 years old. Her announcement in a message on the artist’s Instagram account: “Ketty left for her new journey, after having fought until the end without ever giving up for the life that she loved so much. We will always remember her smile, her laugh, her comedy, her talent, her empathy, her concern for her friends, her desire to live, to travel and discover new things.”

“This was Ketty, the best friend in the world. When you look at the sea that she loved so much, remember her. Have a good trip darling” we read again in the social message. Then the information on the funeral, which will be held with a Buddhist ceremony at the Marconi Theater in Rome, on Monday 2 October at 11:00.

Among the many messages of condolence, also that of the director and actor Massimiliano Bruno who wrote on social media: “Goodbye Ketty Roselli, we will carry your sympathy in our hearts and we will dedicate a smile to you in front of the sea”. Added are the words of actors and showgirls, incredulous and saddened by the passing of their colleague.