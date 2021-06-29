Coldiretti Belluno posts the video on social media, but the tender and hilarious images are already making the rounds of the web. Social media have in fact grown fond of Ketrin, this 2-year-old girl who, in the company of her parents, brings the family’s flock of sheep to graze, and fearlessly manages the flow of animals by being among them and encouraging them to keep up. And to tear a smile is not only the sweetness of the child but also the fact that the sheep seem to obey her orders.