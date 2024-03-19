A new study by researchers at the University of California, Davis, shows that a diet ketogenic significantly delays the early stages of Alzheimer's-related memory loss in mice. This early memory loss is comparable to mild cognitive impairment in humans that precedes full-blown Alzheimer's disease.

The study was published in Communications Biology.

The keto diet slows the early stages of dementia

The ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein diet that shifts the body's metabolism from using glucose as its primary fuel source to burning fat and producing ketones for energy. UC Davis researchers previously found that mice lived 13 percent longer on a ketogenic diet.

The new study, which follows that research, found that the molecule beta-hydroxybutyrate, or BHB, plays a critical role in preventing early memory decline. It increases almost seven times on the ketogenic diet.

“The data support the idea that the ketogenic diet in general, and BHB in particular, delay mild cognitive impairment and may delay full-blown Alzheimer's disease,” said co-corresponding author Gino Cortopassi, a biochemist and pharmacologist at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. “The data clearly does not support the idea that this is completely eliminating Alzheimer's disease.”

The scientists gave mice enough BHB to simulate the benefits of a keto diet for seven months.

“We observed the incredible abilities of BHB to improve the function of synapses, small structures that connect all the nerve cells in the brain. When nerve cells are better connected, memory problems in mild cognitive impairment improve,” said co-corresponding author Izumi Maezawa. , professor of pathology at UC Davis School of Medicine.

Cortopassi noted that BHB is also available as a supplement for humans. You said that a BHB supplement could probably support memory in mice, but this hasn't yet been proven.

The researchers found that mice on the ketogenic diet showed significant increases in biochemical pathways linked to memory formation. The keto diet also appeared to benefit females more than males and led to higher BHB levels in females.

“If these findings also translate to humans, this could be interesting since women, particularly those carrying the ApoE4 genetic variant, are at significantly higher risk of Alzheimer's,” Cortopassi said.

The research team is optimistic about the potential impact on healthy aging and plans to further investigate the topic in future studies.

The ketogenic diet improves health and memory

Following a ketogenic diet, meaning high fat, low protein and low carbohydrate, increases the production of the ketone body's beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) acid.

While small studies in humans with cognitive impairment have suggested that BHB might improve memory, senior scientist and Buck president and CEO Eric Verdin MD says this is the first study in aging mammals detailing the effects positive effects of BHB on memory and lifespan.

“This opens up a new field in aging research,” Verdin said. “We believe the health benefits of BHB may go beyond memory and affect tissues and organ systems.”

Verdin added that the findings also support his lab's efforts to translate findings into the clinic. “We are looking for drug targets. The ultimate goal is to find a way for humans to benefit from BHB without having to follow a restrictive diet.”

The study was designed by lead scientist John Newman, MD, PhD, who is both a researcher in the Verdin laboratory and a geriatrician at the University of California at San Francisco.

He wanted to study the long-term effects of a ketogenic diet in mice, while addressing one of the major issues that arise in research involving diet variability. “When you study a dietary intervention, you have to pay attention to every detail,” she said.

Newman carefully designed three diets that were matched in every aspect except fat and carbohydrate content: a normal high-carbohydrate diet, a zero-carbohydrate ketogenic diet, and a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that was not ketogenic.

The mice were fed the ketogenic diet intermittently to prevent them from becoming obese, starting at the age of one year, which is middle age for the mice.

Mice fed the ketogenic diet had a lower risk of death at age one or two, although their maximum lifespan remained unchanged. Another group of mice underwent memory tests in both middle age (one year) and old age (two years).

Mice on a ketogenic diet performed at least as well on memory tests as middle-aged mice, while mice on a normal diet showed an expected age-associated decline.

Mice on the ketogenic diet also explored more, and their memory improvement was confirmed with another test a few months later. Newman noted that the mice were not on the ketogenic diet and had no BHB in their blood during the testing period.

“We were careful to have all mice eat a normal diet during the actual memory tests, which suggests that the effects of the ketogenic diet were long-lasting. Something changed in the brains of these mice to make them more resistant to the effects of age,” he said. “Determining what it is is the next step in the work.”

Newman said gene expression could explain the cognitive improvement. “Looking at gene expression, the ketogenic diet suppressed the longevity-related TOR pathway and insulin signaling and upregulated the fasting-related transcription factor PPAR-alpha, a master regulator that helps the body metabolize fat into more efficient way.”

Verdin said the study will open the door to new therapies for the cognitive problems of aging. “As we gain a deeper understanding of what BHB does in our bodies and brains, we can intelligently design therapies to achieve individual benefits while minimizing harm.”

The Verdin laboratory is currently exploring the beneficial effects of a similar ketogenic diet in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.

The research comes with many caveats for humans eager to use the diet to improve their chances of maintaining cognitive abilities: It involved a single strain and sex of mice living in an environment where it's easy to control every aspect of the diet.

Ketogenic diets are used clinically for life-threatening conditions such as epilepsy, and most people should consult a health care professional before trying them on their own, Verdin said.

“Exercise also creates ketone bodies, and this may be one mechanism why it shows such protective effects on brain function and health and lifespan,” he said.

There is a companion and supporting study published in the same issue of Cell Metabolism (A ketogenic diet extends longevity and health in adult mice). Researchers at the University of California Davis, led by Jon Ramsey, PhD, demonstrate that a ketogenic diet extends longevity and health in adult mice.

The ketogenic diet protects against epileptic seizures

The high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet is more than just a trendy weight-loss tactic. It is also known to help control seizures in children with epilepsy, particularly those who do not respond to first-line antiepileptic drugs.

In a new UCLA study published in the journal Cell Reports, researchers show that changes that diet causes in the human gut microbiome – the trillions of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the digestive tract – can confer protection against seizures in mice.

Understanding how microbiome function is altered by diet could aid in the development of new therapeutic approaches that incorporate these beneficial changes while avoiding some of the diet's drawbacks, said the study's lead author, Gregory Lum, a postdoctoral researcher in the lab from New York. UCLA professor Elaine Hsiao.

The ketogenic diet is not recommended as a primary antiseizure option because patients are often averse to drastic changes in food intake or have difficulty following the diet due to its strict requirements and potential side effects such as nausea, constipation, and fatigue.

Hoping to find new ways to more effectively treat seizures in the approximately one-third of people with refractory epilepsy who do not respond to existing anticonvulsant drugs, Lum sought to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying the alteration of the human gut due to diet. microbiome.

Previous research from Hsiao's lab found that in a mouse model bred to mimic epilepsy, mice fed a ketogenic diet had significantly fewer seizures than mice fed a standard diet.

Lum took the research a step further by studying how the gut microbiome is beneficially altered in children with epilepsy who begin ketogenic diet therapy.

To this end, he transplanted fecal samples from pediatric epilepsy patients on the diet into mice to evaluate whether diet-associated gut microbiota would protect the mice from seizures.

Fecal samples were collected in collaboration with the UCLA Ketogenic Diet Therapy Program from 10 pediatric patients with epilepsy who did not respond to antiseizure medications and were subsequently treated with the ketogenic diet. Samples were taken both before they started the diet and after a month on the diet.

The study found that mice that received fecal transplants from patients harvested after a month on the diet were more resistant to seizures than mice that received fecal transplants on a pre-ketogenic diet.

Importantly, the study also found that in pediatric patients, the ketogenic diet altered key functions of the gut microbiome related to fatty acid oxidation and amino acid metabolism, and that these changes were preserved when fecal matter was was transplanted into mice.

While more research into these changes is needed, Lum said, the study is promising as a step toward finding new microbiome-based therapies for pediatric patients with epilepsy who don't respond to standard antiseizure drugs.

“Restricting the functions of beneficial microbes to protect against seizures can potentially lead to new ways to improve the effectiveness of the ketogenic diet or mimic its beneficial effects,” he said.