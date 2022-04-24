Hello I hope you are well, a pleasure to greet you.

Today I want to talk about some concepts of these diets that are in fashion and some problems that they can generate.

Keto diets are lifestyles that generate a change in your metabolic rate since they are based on increasing fats and proteins and decreasing carbohydrates, but there is a problem.

Normally a normal person uses the glucose that we obtain from carbohydrates (which we obtain from fruits, vegetables, legumes) as a means of energy for the body, these are degraded to glucose or sugar as you commonly know it, this sugar runs throughout your body and the only means by which it enters your cells as fuel is through insulin, this hormone is one of the causes of diabetes, specifically type 1 diabetes mellitus, this is the main problem of this disease, this insulin that its work is to put energy into the cells, it simply stops being excreted within the body, glucose is stored in the body as glycogen, mainly in the liver and muscles, but what happens when we stop having glucose and run out of glucose? glycogen stores?, here is the answer we begin to consume the fat of the body, and finally when we finish consuming this fat, we start with the proteins or so that you understand me and he muscle.

But here the explanation begins, the fat is transformed into fatty acids and from these a process called beta oxidation begins, which favors the formation of ketones, but what are ketones?

Ketones or ketone bodies, which are the substances that begin to be generated by the use of these diets, have a high risk of damage, since they acidify the blood, that’s right, the blood must be neutral or something like that must have a pH of 7.35 to 7.45, and what is the problem of excess ketones, a metabolic ketoacidosis, which can cause great damage, the most damaging being a coma and death, the biggest problem of these is in people with diabetes, because one of the The main complications of these patients is diabetic ketoacidosis, which is very favorable if it develops in insulin-dependent diabetics, because since they cannot use glucose naturally as energy, they have to activate the beta oxidation pathway in order to obtain energy of the ketones already mentioned, it is for the same reason that a diabetic patient must be monitored in terms of blood glucose levels, it is for the same reason that they have to undergo very strict diets in terms of sugary foods and it is for the same reason that a nutritionist has to be advising them, they also have to measure the blood level of ketone bodies to prevent ketoacidosis, all these are the complications of a Keto diet in a patient with problems to absorb glucose.

But in people who do not have these complications I can leave you these recommendations:

1.- Go to a nutritionist and get very good advice, but with a true nutritionist, a nutrition graduate, and do not trust so many charlatans on the internet or in daily life, because believe me there are many who promise many things, but they do not They know the damage they can cause.

2.- Exercise: the best way to lose weight is to exercise, a sedentary life does not bring you good results, jog, walk or run, but exercise.

3.- Take care of your relatives with nutritional problems: if you really love your mother, your grandmother or your friends, do not give them sugary things if they are diabetic, please, it is very sad to see how these people gradually end up very deteriorated and end up being more of a burden, instead of their last years being happy, they end up depressed.

4.- Do not promote things from a simple personal experience: you do not know the damage that you can cause to your acquaintances because something worked for you, believing that it will work for others is a serious mistake that you can make, always recommend that people go to a true expert, NOT charlatans.

And I could go on telling you things that are wrong, but I think that what I am telling you is enough.

Take care of yourself, do not make mistakes that can cost you dearly, and whenever you have a doubt, go to someone who is aware of that doubt. You can also send me a message in case you want me to help you answer any questions and guide you in the best way, you already have my social networks.

I’ll write to you next week.