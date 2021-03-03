Doctors and specialists have warned against following the “keto diet” without medical supervision and follow-up, as it may lead to strokes and strokes, and diseases of the liver and kidneys, stressing that the diet does not suit everyone, while nine categories of patients are prohibited because it causes an increase in blood lipids, which It poses a threat to the heart, arteries, liver and kidneys, indicating that the system was applied to treat epilepsy in children, to reduce the rate of epileptic seizures.

And they called for the necessity of conducting medical examinations that include the heart, arteries, liver and kidney functions, before adopting the “keto” diet, in order to avoid falling into any health problems, and gradually dispense with it once the required weight loss is achieved, and then follow a healthy lifestyle to maintain it.

Keto is known as a low-carbohydrate, high-fat and protein-based diet that relies on greatly reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fats and protein, which puts the body in a metabolic state called ketosis.

In detail, the vice president of the Gulf Interventional Catheterization Association, who specializes in cardiovascular diseases, Professor Abdullah Shihab, said that the “keto diet” may be effective for people who suffer from obesity who need to lose weight, as this group can follow this diet, even reaching weight The ideal and then a gradual return to a balanced diet.

And he called for a medical examination of liver and kidney function and the level of cholesterol in the blood before following the system, with special medicines taken in the event of high blood lipids.

For his part, a specialist in family medicine at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Adel Sejwani, warned against following the “keto diet”, far from specialized medical supervision, because the high percentage of fat and protein harms the person, especially if he is one of the people who are not suitable for this type of diet. Such as those with gout, because an increase in protein in the body leads to an increase in uric acid in the blood.

He continued: “The keto diet is also not suitable for pregnant and breastfeeding women, because it is based on avoiding the vegetables, fruits and starches, which are badly needed during this stage. It is also not suitable for people with high levels of fat and cholesterol in the body, which may lead to heart and stroke, and others, It is also prohibited to use this type of diet for vegetarians, as there are no various alternatives to compensate the body. ”

He explained that the “keto diet” is based on eating 75% of the daily food from fat and 25% with protein, and avoiding carbohydrates to a minimum, and this is not suitable for people with irritable bowel syndrome, and those suffering from metabolic syndrome or metabolism, because they have blood pressure. High, and sugar and fat are high, which is inappropriate for a dietary reliance on fats.

In turn, the community medicine specialist and the spokesperson of the Emirates Public Health Association, Dr. Saif Darwish, stated that it is not recommended to resort to the “keto diet”, and to rely instead on exercise and balanced food, and if someone is forced to do so, it should not exceed two or three months. After conducting the necessary medical tests for diabetes and cholesterol.

For her part, Associate Professor in the Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at the College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Hady Radwan, warned against continuing the “keto diet” for more than three months as a maximum, provided that it is gradually withdrawn after achieving its purpose, by reaching Suitable weight. She pointed out that the excessive use of the diet results in clots in the arteries, kidney stones, and heart problems, so it is not recommended to follow it without medical supervision, as it depends mainly on high levels of fat and calories.

Clinical nutritionist Nadine Andari Halabi said that the ketogenic diet has potential risks, including a person feeling weak or weak within two weeks, low blood sugar, high cholesterol, high triglycerides, kidney stones, in addition to affecting the bones.

She indicated that the system was applied to treat epilepsy in children.

She emphasized that the ketogenic system does not work for everyone, as people are surprised that they do not lose weight after a period of use, while it suits others effectively and quickly, noting that this group after stopping keto increases their weight quickly.

People who are not recommended to follow the “keto diet”:

Diabetics.

Pancreatic disease.

Those who suffer from liver disease.

People with thyroid problems.

People with metabolic disorders, gallbladder infections.

And chronic kidney disease.

Pregnant women.

Gout patients.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

