It is 1 July 2023 exactly 150 years ago that slavery was abolished in Suriname and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. It actually came to an end on July 1, 1873, when ‘liberated people’ were also released from their chains in Suriname – ten years after the decision had been taken. That moment will be commemorated and celebrated on Saturday in various places in the Netherlands and abroad. This time Keti Koti marks the kick-off of a commemorative year in which events and activities are used to reflect on the past and the impact of slavery on people’s lives today through events and activities.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will be present at the national commemoration in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam at 2 p.m. It is expected that Willem-Alexander, following Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) at the end of last year, will apologize. Descendants from the Afro-Surinamese and the Afro-Caribbean community are also present at the commemoration, as well as Prime Minister Rutte, ministers Sigrid Kaag (Finance, D66) and Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection, D66).

Almost all ministers and state secretaries are present at commemorations. Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs, CDA) is in Suriname, Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66) on Curaçao, Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing, CDA) on Bonaire and State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations, D66) will start the day on St. Maarten, then flies to Saba and ends the day on St. Eustatius.

Apologies in Zeeland

In addition to the national commemoration in Amsterdam, Keti Koti is commemorated in more places in the country. In Zeeland, for example, the province, the municipality of Middelburg and the municipal council of Vlissingen apologize for the slavery past during various ceremonies. A monument is unveiled in the city of Utrecht.

The Keti Koti Festival will also take place in Amsterdam, which has been moved from Oosterpark to Museumplein this year due to the expected crowds. The national commemoration can also be followed live on screens there. Artists such as Berget Lewis, Akwasi and Jeangu Macrooy will perform during the festival.