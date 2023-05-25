abolition of slaveryThe celebration of Keti Koti on July 1 in Amsterdam will be moved to Museumplein this year for safety reasons. Because more visitors are expected than normal, the Oosterpark is too small for the festival, the municipality reports. The commemoration will still take place at the national slavery monument in the park.

This year, on July 1, it is 150 years ago that slavery was practically abolished in Suriname and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Ten years earlier, in 1863, it was formally ended. After the annual commemoration at the monument in Oosterpark, the Keti Koti festival always takes place to celebrate the abolition of slavery.

The organization of the Keti Koti Festival and the municipality expect extra visitors, because King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will be present this year. It is also an anniversary edition and the celebration falls on a Saturday. The festival features artists such as Berget Lewis, Akwasi, Trijntje Oosterhuis, Jeangu Macrooy and Alain Clarke. See also Ukraine-Russia war: Russia attacks again - Selenskyj prepares the population for further weeks of war

Large screens will be placed on the Museumplein, so that visitors to the festival can watch the commemoration ceremony directly. In 2015, the festival also had to move to the Museumplein, then because the Oosterpark was being renovated.