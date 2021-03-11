Sharjah (Al Ittihad) – The Khorfakkan Cultural Center witnessed the opening of the second exhibition “Katateeb Creations” for creators of Arabic calligraphy in the Eastern Region, in the presence of Abdullah Al Owais, Head of the Sharjah Culture Department, Muhammad Al Qusayr, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the Department, and Muhammad Al Nouri, Supervisor of the Katateeb Program , In addition to the curators of the exhibition and an audience of calligraphy fans, while adhering to preventive measures from the epidemic.

The Katateeb program comes within the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to pay attention to Arabic calligraphy in a way that achieves an important area of ​​the overall cultural project whose originality enhances the vision of His Highness. The exhibition included 22 written works by 14 young and emerging students, and 5 students from the adult category, and the works reflected a remarkable visual language, which was evident in the adaptations of the Arabic letter, and the consistency of bright colors in one linear painting, to be an introduction to worlds of artistic creativity, based on various fonts such as Al-Ruq’ah, Al-Naskh, Diwani, Thuluth, and Al-Kufi, while carrying Quranic texts, supplications and instructional phrases.

Abdullah Al Owais, accompanied by the attendees, toured the exhibition halls, and listened to the explanation of the professor of Arabic calligraphy and the supervisor of students during the current session, Anas Al-Fotouhi. The Head of the Department of Culture expressed his happiness with the participation of students under the age of ten in the exhibition, offering encouragement to them to continue training and developing their skills in Arabic calligraphy, praising at the same time the efforts of their parents in caring for their children, and providing them with support to continue learning calligraphy.

Al-Fotouhi pointed out that the exhibition is a culmination of benefiting from the quarantine period, and in this regard, he explained that part of the work was accomplished in that period by communicating with students through the “Zoom” website. In his explanation, Al-Fotouhi added: “We take the hand of the child from the beginning in the journey of Arabic calligraphy, especially that we want to encourage it because calligraphy needs patience and patience, and in this the role of the teacher is evident in encouraging the child to calligraphy.” Al-Fotouhi highlighted the works that were accomplished through distance learning, in Naskh, Thuluth, Al-Ruqa ‘and Diwani scripts, that they need double efforts from the students: “This is what we saw in the creative achievements of the students.”

Last Thursday, the calligraphers ’houses in the Calligraphy Square in Sharjah witnessed the opening of the first exhibition of“ Katateeb Creations ”in its fifth session, with the participation of 56 written works by 34 participants and the participation of the members of the Katateeb program in Sharjah mosques, the female members of the Union of Women in the emirate, in addition to the participants. From all over the country. The “Katateeb” program was announced coinciding with the crowning of Sharjah as the global capital of Islamic culture in 2014, while Tale’ya was launched in 2015, and its sessions continued over those years with brilliance and generosity that did not change, and the program was able to educate hundreds of participants, and it was remarkable. Affiliation of participants over the age of sixty years, who learned Arabic calligraphy for the first time in their lives, and mastered it with remarkable ingenuity. The program emphasizes the enlightening role of the mosque in spreading and preserving the Arab-Islamic culture, including the culture of Arabic calligraphy, and deepening the society’s awareness of the art of Arabic calligraphy, in addition to practicing original calligraphy automatically and daily as a result of interest in it.